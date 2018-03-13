Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds gets special message from Skilling, sings WGN weather forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grammy-nominated, Dove Award winner Jonathan McReynolds joined WGN Morning News on Tuesday to perform a song from his new album, "Make Room," that's already the No.1 album in the iTunes gospel chart.

During his visit at WGN, McReynolds, who is a huge fan of Tom Skilling, was surprised with a video message from the chief meteorologist himself!

He also had some fun with Weatherman Paul Konrad and sang Chicago's weather forecast. Watch the video in the player above.

Check out his WGN performances below:

