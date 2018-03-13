Focus on Family: Warning signs and symptoms of colon cancer

Dr. Faris Murad
Screening prevents death from colorectal cancer
- Screening for average risk patients begins at age 50 for Caucasians
- Screening begins at age 40 to 45 for African-Americans
- Screening begins earlier for people at higher-risk—IBD, family history
- If no cancer or polyps, people get screened every 10 years
HOW TO MINIMIZE RISK OF DEVELOPING COLORECTAL CANCER
- Eat a healthy diet—rich in fiber such as fruits, vegetables and grains
- Exercise regularly
- Don’t smoke
- Participate in colorectal cancer screening
PROMISING OUTCOMES WITH COLONOSCOPY SCREENING
- Colorectal cancer is highly preventable thanks to early detection and colonoscopy screening
- If caught early during Stage 1 cancer, the chance of recovery is as high as 90% at five years