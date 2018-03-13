Focus on Family: Warning signs and symptoms of colon cancer

Yolonda Woolridge

Dr. Faris Murad

Screening prevents death from colorectal cancer

  • Screening for average risk patients begins at age 50 for Caucasians
  • Screening begins at age 40 to 45 for African-Americans
  • Screening begins earlier for people at higher-risk—IBD, family history
  • If no cancer or polyps, people get screened every 10 years

HOW TO MINIMIZE RISK OF DEVELOPING COLORECTAL CANCER

  • Eat a healthy diet—rich in fiber such as fruits, vegetables and grains
  • Exercise regularly
  • Don’t smoke
  • Participate in colorectal cancer screening

PROMISING OUTCOMES WITH COLONOSCOPY SCREENING

  • Colorectal cancer is highly preventable thanks to early detection and colonoscopy screening
  • If caught early during Stage 1 cancer, the chance of recovery is as high as 90% at five years