Fifth Third Bank defends use of ‘jail-like’ entrances at special hearing

CHICAGO -- Fifth Third Bank is defending its use of doors that you have to be buzzed in and out of at several branches.

Some call them discriminatory.

State Senator Jacqueline Collins led a special hearing that included State Representative Mary Flowers.

Father Michael Pfleger testified against the bank, claiming the entrances create a jail-like atmosphere, and are only used at branches in minority neighborhoods.

Fifth Third Bank officials responded by saying the entrances are used at banks that have been robbed multiple times.

Bank officials say branches in other areas like Evanston, also use the same type of entrances, and that one is coming soon to the branch in Printer's Row.