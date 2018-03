× Chicago-area rivers stages/flood forecasts

All Chicago-area rivers are in a slow fall this Tuesday morning with the only flooding occurring on the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana where Minor flooding is occurring near Kouts and Dunns Bridge with Moderate flooding near Shelby. The portions of the Kankakee River in flood are denoted in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is a hydrologic river stage/Max Flood summary of data prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office…