Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday vs. LA Clippers

* The Clippers defeated the Magic, 113-105, on Saturday. Los Angeles held Orlando to just 16 points in the fourth quarter, tied for the third-fewest points the team has allowed in the final quarter this season.

* The Bulls scored a season-high 129 points in their 129-122 win over the Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday. It was their most points scored in a regulation game since they also scored 129 on December 22, 2014 against the Raptors.

* The Clippers are 9-2 against the Bulls since the beginning of the 2012-13 season. That .818 winning percentage is the best winning percentage against the Bulls over that time span.

* Tobias Harris scored 21 points against the Magic, which was his fourth-straight game with 20+ points. That is tied for the most consecutive games with 20+ points of his career. He also scored 20+ points in four straight games in April of 2013 as a member of the Magic.

* Bobby Portis had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists as a reserve in Chicago’s victory over Atlanta. The last Bulls player to have a 20-10-5 game off the bench was Brad Miller on March 17, 2009 (21-14-5).

* DeAndre Jordan has made 169 dunks this season, which is the second-most in the NBA. Only Clint Capela has made more (173).