Bond stays at $1M for Vernon Hills HS soccer coach accused of sexual abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- Bond remains at $1 million for a Vernon Hills High School coach accused of having sexual relations with students at the school.

Cori Beard, 28, is charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual assault.

Beard is being held in the Lake County jail.

Beard's lawyer failed to have her bond reduced during a hearing Tuesday at the Lake County courthouse.

Monday night, the Vernon Hills school board voted to fire the part-time boys and girls soccer coach.

Authorities say Beard sexually abused three current students and that three former students may also have been victimized.