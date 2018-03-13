× Bears expected to sign tight end Trey Burton to four-year deal: Reports

LAKE FOREST – With his reciever position already getting a boost early on Tuesday morning, Ryan Pace got another weapon on offense later on in the day.

On the eve of the official opening of free agency, the Bears reportedly reached an agreement on a four-year, $32 million deal with former Eagles tight end Trey Burton. Mike Garofolo and Adam Schefter were the first to report the deal along with the details.

Former Eagles TE (and sometimes trick-play QB) Trey Burton is expected to sign with the Bears, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2018

Former Eagles’ TE Trey Burton intends to sign a 4-year, $32 million deal with the Bears, as @MikeGarafolo reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

Acquired initially by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Burton finished with 63 catches, 629 yards, and seven touchdowns in four years in Philadelphia. This past season, Burton finished with 23 catches for 248 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

Fans around the NFL best know him for his role in the “Philly Special” play in Super Bowl LII, where he threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles before the end of the first half. It was a critical score in a 41-33 victory over the Patriots that gave Philadelphia their first Super Bowl title.

Along with Burton, the Bears have also reportedly signed kicker Cody Parkey will sign with the team.

Former Dolphins’ kicker Cody Parkey intends to sign with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

A member of the Dolphins last season, Parkey converted on 21-of-23 field goal attempts while making 26-of-29 extra point tries in 2017.