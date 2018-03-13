As NFL Free Agency heats up, Ben Finfer discusses future Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Officially things don't get going until 3 PM on Wednesday, but with leaks everywhere these days, fans get a picture of who is coming to their team for the 2018 season.

Right now for the Bears that looks like a lot of help on offense - and that's a good thing for fans hoping to see more weapons for Mitchell Trubisky this season.

Ben Finfer was on Sports Feed on Tuesday night to discuss the moves that the Bears are making and what could be ahead for the team over the next few days when the free agent period officially opens. He also discussed the Cubs along with the Chicago legacy of Jake Arrieta with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

