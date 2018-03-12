Video shows Disney’s new ‘Star Wars’ theme park in progress

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In a galaxy far, far away, construction has started on Disney’s “Star Wars:” Galaxy Edge theme park, and fans are getting a first look at it.

Disney says the park will look like a planet called “Batuu,” an Outer Rim planet that’s never been seen before.

In the flyover video that Disney released of its Anaheim park, the construction site stretches for miles, with unfinished mountains and structures starting to take shape.

The “Star Wars” park will open in 2019 in both Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida.