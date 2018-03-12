Sweet Sixteen in a row for DePaul Women’s Basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Doug Bruno might not have a voice by the time the NCAA tournament starts.

"My voice is beautiful. I love my voice."

But what he's done has spoke volumes, leading the DePaul women to sixteen straight appearances in the big dance.

"It never gets old," Bruno smiled. "I explained to my players - Christmas just doesn't get old. I'm very excited for this group because we had a shaky beginning."

The Blue Demons have taken their coaches words to heart, cherishing what has become routine in Lincoln Park.

"It means a lot because it's a DePaul tradition," explained senior Amarah Coleman. "You don't want to be that team that doesn't make it."

"Coach always says to us, 'This isn't normal. You should be excited about this. It's a great opportunity,'" noted sophomore Kelly Campbell.

The Demons found out early in the Selection Show where they stood in the eyes of the committee.

DePaul shared the regular season championship in the Big East. Then, ran away with the tournament title, earning a five seed in the Spokane Region.

They open in College Station, Texas Friday morning against the Oklahoma Sooners.

It's a rematch of a November game that DePaul won 111-108 in overtime. The Blue Demons also beat the Sooners 104-100 in 2014 for the highest scoring regulation tournament game ever.

Expect a lot of points Friday morning, and expect Bruno's team to come out red hot.

They've won twelve of their last thirteen entering the opening round.