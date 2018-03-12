O.J. Simpson reveals ‘hypothetical’ murder details in 2006 interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O.J. Simpson gave what he says is a "hypothetical" take on the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

It was part of an interview recorded 12 years ago to promote Simpson's book "If It Did It." Fox aired the interview Sunday night.

In the book, Simpson gives a hypothetical account of how he might have murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

In the interview, Simpson shares his account for the very first time.

Simpson cautions his statements are all hypothetical, but he still gives many details about that night.

He goes into detail of how he went to the house with a friend named Charlie. He claims that Charlie had the knife that Simpson kept in his vehicle. That knife would eventually become the murder weapon.

In addition, Simpson says during a heated argument, Brown fell and hurt herself. That's when Goldman confronted him.

"This guy kind of got into a karate thing, and I said, well, 'Do you think you can kick my a**?'" Simpson said. "And I remember I grabbed the knife, I do remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie, and to be honest, after that, I don't remember. Except I'm standing there, and there's all kind of stuff around, blood and stuff around."

Later in the interview, Simpson also appears to admit to dropping the infamous glove used as evidence in his trial.

"You know, I had no conscious memory of doing that, but obviously, I must of because they found the glove there," he said.

He went on to call that night, "horrible, absolutely horrible."