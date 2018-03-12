Midday Fix: Irish coffee and more whiskey cocktails

“BOYS ON TOUR”: Bushmills Irish Whiskey, in partnership with Jack McGary and Sean Muldoon of The Dead Rabbit, are traveling the country and hosting St. Patrick’s Day pop-events in an effort to demonstrate how to have a REAL IRISH St. Patrick’s Day with good music, good friends and great Irish Whiskey. The Chicago event will take place on March 12, 2018 at Pippin’s Tavern from 6-8:30 PM. Pippin’s Tavern is located at 806 N Rush Street.
https://www.bushmills.com/spd/
The Dead Rabbit: Named World’s Best Bar in 2016, The Dead Rabbit is a three-floor establishment with the intention to take the Irish pub into the 21st century. No-nonsense, no airs and Graces. Just your honest, everyday extraordinary. The Dead Rabbit specializes in craft beer, bottled punches, whiskeys – and whiskies –galore. 30 Water Street, New York, NY
https://www.deadrabbitnyc.com/
Recipes:
Classic Highball
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Bushmills Red Bush
- 4 oz quality club soda (like Fever Tree)
Directions:
- Place 2-3 one inch square ice cubes into a Collins glass
- Pour Bushmills Irish Whiskey
- Top with club soda
- Garnish with fresh lemon twist
The Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 oz Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey
- .625 oz Rich Demerara Syrup
- 3.25 oz Sumatra Coffee
Directions:
- Pour all ingredients into a 6 oz Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee glass leaving a .5-inch space for cream
- Top with freshly whipped heavy cream
REAL IRISH Punch
Ingredients
- 2 dash Bittered Sling Peach Bitters
- ¼ oz Pineapple Juice
- ¾ oz Lemon Juice
- ¼ oz Cinnamon Bark Syrup
- ½ oz Genmaicha Syrup
- ½ oz Montreuil Select Calvados
- 1 ½ oz Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey
2 dash Bittered Sling Peach Bitters
1/4 oz Pineapple Juice
3/4 oz Lemon Juice
1/4 oz Cinnamon Bark Syrup
1/2 oz Genmaicha Syrup
1/2 oz Montreuil Selection Calvados
1 1/2 oz Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey
2 dash Bittered Sling Peach Bitters
1/4 oz Pineapple Juice
3/4 oz Lemon Juice
1/4 oz Cinnamon Bark Syrup
1/2 oz Genmaicha Syrup
1/2 oz Montreuil Selection Calvados
1 1/2 oz Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey
Directions:
- Fill shaker with ice
- Build all of the ingredients into the shaker
- Shake for 60 seconds
- Strain into a rocks glass
- Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg