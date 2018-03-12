Midday Fix: Irish coffee and more whiskey cocktails

Jack McGarry and Sean Muldoon, Managing Partners of  The Dead Rabbit in NYC.

“BOYS ON TOUR”: Bushmills Irish Whiskey, in partnership with Jack McGary and Sean Muldoon of The Dead Rabbit, are traveling the country and hosting St. Patrick’s Day pop-events in an effort to demonstrate how to have a REAL IRISH St. Patrick’s Day with good music, good friends and great Irish Whiskey. The Chicago event will take place on March 12, 2018 at Pippin’s Tavern from 6-8:30 PM. Pippin’s Tavern is located at 806 N Rush Street.

The Dead Rabbit: Named World’s Best Bar in 2016, The Dead Rabbit is a three-floor establishment with the intention to take the Irish pub into the 21st century. No-nonsense, no airs and Graces. Just your honest, everyday extraordinary. The Dead Rabbit specializes in craft beer, bottled punches, whiskeys – and whiskies –galore.  30 Water Street, New York, NY

Recipes:

Classic Highball 

Ingredients:

 

  1. 2 oz Bushmills Red Bush
  2. 4 oz quality club soda (like Fever Tree)

Directions:

 

  1. Place 2-3 one inch square ice cubes into a Collins glass
  2. Pour Bushmills Irish Whiskey
  3. Top with club soda
  4. Garnish with fresh lemon twist

 

 The Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee Recipe

Ingredients

 

  1. 1 oz Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey
  2. .625 oz Rich Demerara Syrup
  3. 3.25 oz Sumatra Coffee

Directions:

 

  1. Pour all ingredients into a 6 oz Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee glass leaving a .5-inch space for cream
  2. Top with freshly whipped heavy cream

REAL IRISH Punch

Ingredients

 

  1. 2 dash Bittered Sling Peach Bitters
  2. ¼ oz Pineapple Juice
  3. ¾ oz Lemon Juice
  4. ¼ oz Cinnamon Bark Syrup
  5. ½ oz Genmaicha Syrup
  6. ½ oz Montreuil Select Calvados
  7. 1 ½ oz Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey

Directions:

 

  1. Fill shaker with ice
  2. Build all of the ingredients into the shaker
  3. Shake for 60 seconds
  4. Strain into a rocks glass
  5. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg