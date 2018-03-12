Midday Fix: Irish coffee and more whiskey cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“BOYS ON TOUR”: Bushmills Irish Whiskey, in partnership with Jack McGary and Sean Muldoon of The Dead Rabbit, are traveling the country and hosting St. Patrick’s Day pop-events in an effort to demonstrate how to have a REAL IRISH St. Patrick’s Day with good music, good friends and great Irish Whiskey. The Chicago event will take place on March 12, 2018 at Pippin’s Tavern from 6-8:30 PM. Pippin’s Tavern is located at 806 N Rush Street.

Jack McGarry and Sean Muldoon, Managing Partners of The Dead Rabbit in NYC.

http://pippinstavern.com/

https://www.bushmills.com/spd/

The Dead Rabbit: Named World’s Best Bar in 2016, The Dead Rabbit is a three-floor establishment with the intention to take the Irish pub into the 21st century. No-nonsense, no airs and Graces. Just your honest, everyday extraordinary. The Dead Rabbit specializes in craft beer, bottled punches, whiskeys – and whiskies –galore. 30 Water Street, New York, NY

https://www.deadrabbitnyc.com/

Recipes:

Classic Highball

Ingredients:

2 oz Bushmills Red Bush 4 oz quality club soda (like Fever Tree)

Directions:

Place 2-3 one inch square ice cubes into a Collins glass Pour Bushmills Irish Whiskey Top with club soda Garnish with fresh lemon twist

The Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee Recipe

Ingredients

1 oz Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey .625 oz Rich Demerara Syrup 3.25 oz Sumatra Coffee

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a 6 oz Dead Rabbit Irish Coffee glass leaving a .5-inch space for cream Top with freshly whipped heavy cream

REAL IRISH Punch

Ingredients

2 dash Bittered Sling Peach Bitters ¼ oz Pineapple Juice ¾ oz Lemon Juice ¼ oz Cinnamon Bark Syrup ½ oz Genmaicha Syrup ½ oz Montreuil Select Calvados 1 ½ oz Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey

2 dash Bittered Sling Peach Bitters

1/4 oz Pineapple Juice

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

1/4 oz Cinnamon Bark Syrup

1/2 oz Genmaicha Syrup

1/2 oz Montreuil Selection Calvados

1 1/2 oz Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey

2 dash Bittered Sling Peach Bitters

1/4 oz Pineapple Juice

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

1/4 oz Cinnamon Bark Syrup

1/2 oz Genmaicha Syrup

1/2 oz Montreuil Selection Calvados

1 1/2 oz Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey

Directions: