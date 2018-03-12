Men’s Curling gold medalist Matt Hamilton talks life after Pyeongchang with WGN Morning News

Posted 9:34 AM, March 12, 2018, by

Fresh from his Olympic victory, USA Men's Curling champion Matt Hamilton chats with the WGN Morning News crew about what he has been up to since his gold medal moment. Fans can meet and snap a photo with Hamilton today from the Spectrum Brands booth at the International Home and Housewares Show, located at McCormick Place between 9-10:30 a.m.