DOLTON, Ill. – A man was shot and robbed Monday afternoon while sitting in his car at a gas station.

The man was shot multiple times at a Citgo station on Sibley Boulevard just before 3 p.m. in Dolton.

The man was sitting in his white Ford Explorer when the gunman approached and opened fire.

According to the Daily Southtown, the man is in critical condition at Advocate Christ Hospital.

Police did not provide any information about the suspect or suspects.