Man accused of killing Joliet bartender facing multiple charges

JOLIET, Ill. — The man accused of shooting and killing one man and injuring another at a suburban bar has been officially charged.

Patrick Gleason, 55, faces five counts of first degree murder, one alleging that he killed Daniel Rios, 52, at Izzy’s Bar in Joliet, according to the Will County’s State’s Attorney.

He was also charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, one alleging that he shot Thomas Izquierdo with a firearm, and two alleging he pursued Artis Henderson with a loaded gun and then shot at him. He also faces one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Just after 1 a.m. on Friday, witnesses said the suspect, who had allegedly been kicked out of the bar earlier and came back carrying a shotgun, fired a single round at Rios. Rios was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Mike Cullick was with friends at the bar at the time. He and other patrons jumped in and tried to disarm the suspect.

Cullick jumped on top of the suspect and held him to the ground.

“We did what anyone else would have done,” he said. “I’m not going to watch that happen to anybody.”

Bond was set at $10 million.

Gleason is due in court on Tuesday.