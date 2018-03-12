Maggie Hendricks talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With every passing day, the start of a new Major League Baseball season is a little closer. That brings excitement to both sides of Chicago for different reasons.

Cubs fans look at their roster and have visions of 2018 dancing in their heads, especially with the addition of Yu Darvish to the starting rotation. Meanwhile on the South Side, White Sox fans are eager to see the development of their prospects and which new players might debut in 2018.

Maggie Hendricks of USA Today was on Sports Feed to discuss both squads, the departure of Jake Arrieta to Philadelphia, and the upcoming NCAA Tournament with Josh Frydman.

