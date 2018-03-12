Lunchbreak: Fusilli with tomatoes, smashed garlic and green beans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli

http://alexguarnaschelli.com/

https://www.housewares.org/

www.turbopot.com

Recipe:

Fusilli with tomatoes, smashed garlic and green beans

Haricots verts are just thinner string beans. (If they don’t have at your supermarket, sub in the smallest string beans you can find.) I like recipes that can be made in a variety of ways… My dad used to cook up just green beans and tomato sauce. No pasta. If you want a vegan, gluten free version, simply sub a pound haricots verts for the pasta and omit the cheese. Blanch the beans, mix with the sauce and enjoy the green bean “pasta”!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium head garlic, broken into cloves, skin on

Kosher salt

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1-pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 28-ounce can whole, peeled tomatoes

1/2 pound haricots verts, ends trimmed

1 cup basil leaves

1 pound fusilli pasta

1/2 to 3/4 cup grated Pecorino cheese