Lunchbreak: Fusilli with tomatoes, smashed garlic and green beans

Recipe:
Fusilli with tomatoes, smashed garlic and green beans
Haricots verts are just thinner string beans. (If they don’t have at your supermarket, sub in the smallest string beans you can find.) I like recipes that can be made in a variety of ways… My dad used to cook up just green beans and tomato sauce. No pasta. If you want a vegan, gluten free version, simply sub a pound haricots verts for the pasta and omit the cheese. Blanch the beans, mix with the sauce and enjoy the green bean “pasta”!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium head garlic, broken into cloves, skin on
Kosher salt
1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1-pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 28-ounce can whole, peeled tomatoes
1/2 pound haricots verts, ends trimmed
1 cup basil leaves
1 pound fusilli pasta
1/2 to 3/4 cup grated Pecorino cheese
- Cook the garlic: in a 10-inch nonstick TURBOPAN, warm 1 tablespoon of the oil. When it begins to smoke ever so slightly, remove the pan from the heat and add the garlic cloves with a pinch of salt. Return the pan to the stove. Cook the garlic cloves gently over medium heat until they become tender, 8-10 minutes. If they start to get overly brown, add a splash of water. As they cook. (Note: this would normally take longer in the oven.) Remove from heat and slip cloves out of their skins. Discard skins.
- Make the sauce: Meanwhile, in the 8.1-quart TURBOPOT, add the remaining oil, onions, pepper flakes and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over medium heat until onions are tender, 3-5 minutes. Add the garlic cloves and tomato paste and continue cooking, pressing the garlic down with the flat end of a metal spatula, 2-3 minutes. Add the cherry and canned tomatoes and cook 10-12 minutes until all is tender. Taste for seasoning. Transfer to a large serving bowl.
- Cook the green beans and pasta: In the 8.1-quart TURBOPOT, bring about 4 quarts to water to a rolling boil. Add salt and stir. The water should taste like seawater. Add the green beans and cook for 1 minute. Add the basil and cook for 1 additional minute. Remove the beans and basil with a slotted spoon and immediately drop into a bowl filled with cold water and ice cubes to stop the cooking and preserve their green color. Bring the water back to a boil. Stir in the pasta and cook until “al dente”, 8-10 minutes. Drain the pasta, reserving some of the water if needed to loosen the sauce.
- Finish the dish: Toss the pasta with the sauce, beans, basil and cheese in the serving bowl. Taste for seasoning. Let the dish “rest” for a few minutes. Devour!! Tastes great leftover too….