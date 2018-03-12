Dear Tom,

Is there any state where it has never snowed?

Thanks,

Jean Lombard

Dear Jean,

There is not. Obviously, snowfall is a given in all of the northern states and the nation’s southern states also get snow, at least in mountainous terrains. Snow falls in 49 of the 50 states in most winters; Florida being the lone exception. Northern portions of Florida, especially in the panhandle, experience some flurries during most, but not all winters. Snow flurries have even been reported in the Miami area, though portions of the Florida Keys including Key West have never received snow. Even tropical Hawaii experiences snow on the 13,000-foot-plus slopes of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, which occasionally become skiable. Earlier this year on January 17 snow cover was reported in portions of all of 50 states for the first time since February 12, 2010.