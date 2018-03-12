Gilbert Gottfried Answers Viewer Questions!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out Gilbert's podcast at http://www.gilbertpodcast.com

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, a man Stephen King once called “a national treasure,” talks with the show business legends, icons and behind-the-scenes talents who shaped his childhood and influenced his comedy.

Along with co-host and fellow pop culture fanatic Frank Santopadre, Gilbert is joined by comics, actors, musicians, talk show hosts, writers and other eyewitnesses to Hollywood history, including Bruce Dern, Chevy Chase, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Adam West, Steve Buscemi, Micky Dolenz, Jim Gaffigan, Judd Apatow and DOZENS more, for a funny, frenetic, fly-on-the-wall look at showbiz then and now (but mostly then.)

Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast was named "Best Podcast of 2015" by the Village Voice and one of iTunes' "Best of 2014." It has been featured in Rolling Stone, Wired and the Los Angeles Times.