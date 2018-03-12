× Federal ruling finds ATF drug stash house stings distasteful but not racially biased

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago rules that ATF stash-house stings are distasteful but not racially biased.

The criminal cases involve undercover officers posing as members of a drug ring, and convincing suspects to steal fake drugs from phony drug houses.

Defense attorneys argued the stings target Blacks and Latinos.

Today’s ruling was the first of its kind in the nation.

U.S. District Chief Judge Ruben Castillo added that it is time for these false stash house cases to end.