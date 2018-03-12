× Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union donate $200,000 to ‘March for Our Lives’

Miami Heat star and Chicago native Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are donating a large amount of money to the “March of our Lives” fundraiser.

According to USA Today, the couple donated $200,000 to the fundraiser on behalf of Chicago. Led by the students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., the “March of our Lives” rally will take place in Washington D.C. on Saturday, March 24, with smaller rallies taking place in other cities across the country, including Chicago.

In addition, Wade challenged his fellow players to join the cause, gaining support from fellow NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

They need our help! I'm asking my NBA fam to join us in raising money to send kids from underserved communities to March….@gabunion and I will start w/$200K for Chicago. every dollar counts! Who else is in?? Or donate here: https://t.co/pu10Gp76on #GetTheBallRollin — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 10, 2018

The “March for Our Lives” GoFundMe account that Wade tweeted, created by a Stoneman Douglas student, has collected more than $3 million. The donations will cover the expenses of rally, with an extra money going towards the victim’s families.

Just last week, Wade surprised the students at the Florida high school with an in-person visit. Over the weekend, Wade dedicated an exhibit called “Parkland 17” to the victims of the Florida school shooting during the Miami Art Walk.

Last night was absolutely beautiful. @DwyaneWade team turned an empty warehouse into a wonderful tribute to honor the victims of the MSD shooting and also displayed the harsh truth of gun violence in this country. Wonderful job @BStyleINC @lisjoseph #marchforourlives #neveragain pic.twitter.com/JGaR9jS4VO — Adam Alhanti (@AAlhanti) March 11, 2018