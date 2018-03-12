Chilly air to linger before weekend warm-up

Temperatures are forecast to average at, or just below normal through Friday due in part to persistent north to northeast winds circulating out of high pressure to our north. Despite the chill, weather across the western Great lakes will remain relatively tranquil compared to the Northeast, where a third nor’easter is expected to again buffet the area with snow and wind. Winter storm warnings were posted for much of New England where 1 to 2 feet of snow is likely by Tuesday night. Blizzard warnings were in effect for coastal counties of Massachusetts, with winds to 60 mph forecast. High pressure will move to our east by Saturday, allowing milder air to overspread the region. Temperatures in the 50s are expected. The only exception will be near lake Michigan where flow off the 38-degree water will limit warming.