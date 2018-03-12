Chicago-area rivers stages/flood forecasts

All Chicago-area rivers are in a slow fall this Monday morning. Minor flooding continues on the Illinois River at LaSalle and farther downstream. On the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana Minor flooding is occurring near Kouts and Dunns Bridge with Major flooding near Shelby. Rivers in flood are denoted in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is a hydrologic river stage/Max Flood summary of data prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Max Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       1.53  07 AM Mon  -0.04

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       3.10  06 AM Mon  -0.11
Gurnee               7.0       2.80  06 AM Mon  -0.15
Lincolnshire        12.5       7.34  07 AM Mon  -0.13
Des Plaines         15.0       8.92  07 AM Mon  -0.15
River Forest        16.0       5.03  07 AM Mon  -0.21
Riverside            7.5       2.82  07 AM Mon  -0.11



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       7.33  06 AM Mon  -0.11
Montgomery          13.0      12.01  07 AM Mon  -0.05
Dayton              12.0       8.11  07 AM Mon  -0.15

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      15.33  07 AM Mon  -0.05

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       7.63  07 AM Mon  -0.04

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.17  07 AM Mon  -0.01
Shorewood            6.5       2.66  07 AM Mon  -0.06

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       6.31  06 AM Mon  -0.17
Foresman            18.0       9.92  07 AM Mon  -0.76
Chebanse            16.0       6.27  07 AM Mon  -0.39
Iroquois            18.0      10.32  07 AM Mon  -0.85



Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       5.82  07 AM Mon  -0.23

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0      11.86  07 AM Mon  -0.19 Minor
Kouts               11.0      12.80  07 AM Mon  -0.20 Minor
Shelby               9.0      12.52  07 AM Mon  -0.11 Major
Momence              5.0       4.63  07 AM Mon  -0.07
Wilmington           6.5       3.35  07 AM Mon  -0.12

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.12  06 AM Mon  -0.04

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.41  07 AM Mon  -0.07



Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       5.93  07 AM Mon  -0.08
South Holland       16.5       6.44  05 AM Mon  -0.08

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       2.25  07 AM Mon  -0.09

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       4.25  07 AM Mon  -0.11
Leonore             16.0       5.36  07 AM Mon  -0.18

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       7.84  07 AM Mon  -0.19
Ottawa             463.0     460.83  06 AM Mon   0.16
La Salle            20.0      20.41  07 AM Mon  -0.54 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       3.63  07 AM Mon  -0.05

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       2.53  07 AM Mon  -0.05
Perryville          12.0       6.78  06 AM Mon  -0.09

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       7.65  07 AM Mon  -0.45

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       6.18  06 AM Mon  -0.25
Latham Park         10.0       6.54  07 AM Mon  -0.29
Rockford             9.0       2.68  07 AM Mon  -0.28
Byron               13.0       8.82  07 AM Mon  -0.25
Dixon               16.0      10.91  06 AM Mon  -0.23