Chicago-area rivers stages/flood forecasts
All Chicago-area rivers are in a slow fall this Monday morning. Minor flooding continues on the Illinois River at LaSalle and farther downstream. On the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana Minor flooding is occurring near Kouts and Dunns Bridge with Major flooding near Shelby. Rivers in flood are denoted in light green on the highlighted map.
Following is a hydrologic river stage/Max Flood summary of data prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Max Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 1.53 07 AM Mon -0.04
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 3.10 06 AM Mon -0.11
Gurnee 7.0 2.80 06 AM Mon -0.15
Lincolnshire 12.5 7.34 07 AM Mon -0.13
Des Plaines 15.0 8.92 07 AM Mon -0.15
River Forest 16.0 5.03 07 AM Mon -0.21
Riverside 7.5 2.82 07 AM Mon -0.11
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 7.33 06 AM Mon -0.11
Montgomery 13.0 12.01 07 AM Mon -0.05
Dayton 12.0 8.11 07 AM Mon -0.15
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.33 07 AM Mon -0.05
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.63 07 AM Mon -0.04
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.17 07 AM Mon -0.01
Shorewood 6.5 2.66 07 AM Mon -0.06
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.31 06 AM Mon -0.17
Foresman 18.0 9.92 07 AM Mon -0.76
Chebanse 16.0 6.27 07 AM Mon -0.39
Iroquois 18.0 10.32 07 AM Mon -0.85
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 5.82 07 AM Mon -0.23
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 11.86 07 AM Mon -0.19 Minor
Kouts 11.0 12.80 07 AM Mon -0.20 Minor
Shelby 9.0 12.52 07 AM Mon -0.11 Major
Momence 5.0 4.63 07 AM Mon -0.07
Wilmington 6.5 3.35 07 AM Mon -0.12
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.12 06 AM Mon -0.04
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.41 07 AM Mon -0.07
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.93 07 AM Mon -0.08
South Holland 16.5 6.44 05 AM Mon -0.08
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.25 07 AM Mon -0.09
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.25 07 AM Mon -0.11
Leonore 16.0 5.36 07 AM Mon -0.18
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 7.84 07 AM Mon -0.19
Ottawa 463.0 460.83 06 AM Mon 0.16
La Salle 20.0 20.41 07 AM Mon -0.54 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.63 07 AM Mon -0.05
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 2.53 07 AM Mon -0.05
Perryville 12.0 6.78 06 AM Mon -0.09
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 7.65 07 AM Mon -0.45
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.18 06 AM Mon -0.25
Latham Park 10.0 6.54 07 AM Mon -0.29
Rockford 9.0 2.68 07 AM Mon -0.28
Byron 13.0 8.82 07 AM Mon -0.25
Dixon 16.0 10.91 06 AM Mon -0.23