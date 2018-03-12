× Bears bring back offensive lineman Bradley Sowell on a two-year deal

LAKE FOREST – Before the Bears start looking outside the organization for help, they’ve started to bring a few of their own back on NFL Free Agent week.

On Monday, the Bears locked up offensive lineman Bradley Sowell on a two-year deal in an effort to boost the line that’s already seen the departure of starter Josh Sitton this offseason.

Arriving in Chicago from the Seahawks last season, Sowell played in every game for the Bears last year and started the final two games against the Browns and Vikings.

Signed originially as an undrafted free agent by the Buccaneers in 2012 out of Memphis, Sowell would end up spending the 2012 season with the Indianapolis Colts. He then went to the Cardinals for the next three seasons before spending a year in Seattle in 2016 and then the Bears in 2017.

For his career, Sowell has 23 starts with 21 of those coming at tackle with the Cardinals and Seahawks and last year’s two at guard with the Bears.