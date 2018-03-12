Around Town celebrates 312 Day at Goose Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's another reason to drink beer in the middle of March that doesn't involve green beer, and that is 312 Day! 312 Day is a made up holiday on March 12th to celebrate everything Goose Island loves about Chicago. It's a day dedicated to the people who inspire and create the city's amazing culture. No made up holiday is complete without a party, so this year, Goose Island is doing it big at The House of Vans with a performance by Danny Brown where they will also release their new 312 Dry-Hopped.

Goose Island:

1800 W. Fulton St.

Chicago, IL 60612

gooseisland.com