Officer fatally shoots woman armed with knife inside burning vehicle, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. -- A woman armed with a knife was fatally shot by Elgin police after a stand-off Monday morning on the Jane Addams Tollway, Elgin police say.

In a news conference, Elgin police said the incident started around 12:30 a.m. Monday after officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle at Cedar Avenue in Elgin.

During the encounter, police say 34-year-old Decynthia Clements fled from the scene. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, in which the vehicle did not stop and officers then terminated the pursuit.

Clements' vehicle was then spotted on westbound I-90 near Route 25. Elgin officers made contact with Clements and observed she was armed with a knife, police say.

Officers then disengaged immediately, and preceded to negotiate with her for over an hour. During that time, police say Clements would move her vehicle up several feet. At one point, officers noticed a fire had started inside the vehicle.

Police say officers approached the burning vehicle in an attempt to pull Clements out. There was an exchange between officers and Clements, that is currently being investigated by Illinois State Police.

An officer then discharged their firearm, striking her. Clements was transported to St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates where she was pronounced dead.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the officer-involved portion of this incident. The officers were wearing body-cams, which have yet to be reviewed.

Clements' family is extremely upset about her death. They say the shooting was uncalled for, and describe her as a very small woman -- being less than 100 lbs.

An Elgin police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave for firing the shots, which is considered standard in police-involved shootings.

All lanes were blocked on westbound Jane Addams near Route 25 for several hours following the police-involved shooting, but have since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.