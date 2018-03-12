× Aldi expands home delivery service to Chicago, NW Indiana, Rockford

CHICAGO – Aldi customers in the Chicago area can now get their groceries delivered to their home using an app.

The company announced Monday that they were expanding their Instacart home delivery service to residents in Chicago, northwest Indiana and Rockford.

Customers can order their groceries on the Instacart app and get their items delivered in as little as an hour.

First-time Instacart customers in the new delivery areas can get $20 off and free delivery of their first order of $35 or more with code LOVEALDI through May 31, 2018.

A new study said that 52 million people buy groceries online and that the number is growing.