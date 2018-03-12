50-year-old time capsule at former John Hancock building opened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN NEWS EXCLUSIVE

CHICAGO -- A time capsule from 1968 put in the building formerly known as the John Hancock was opened exclusively for WGN News on Monday.

There were 20 items inside the time capsule. Some of the items made complete sense, but there were some that presented more questions than answers as to what was going on in Chicago 50 years ago.

Skidmore, Owings and Merrill built the capsule 50 years ago and are proud it stood the test of time.

Employees at the now 875 North Michigan Avenue building cracked open the capsule and revealed the following items:

1. Microfilm (they have no idea what’s on it)

2. Letter from Mayor Richard J. Daley

3. Wooden section of John Hancock’s staircase from his home

4. 1968 Chicago Cubs signed baseball (by whole team)

5. Piece of Eiffel Tower

6. Postage stamps from 1968 (value 6 cents)

7. Business Cards – stack of them signed by employees of John Hancock Insurance Co

8. Golden Bull-from Chicago Bulls

9. Roll of film (no idea what is on it)

10. Letter written by John Hancock (dated 1792)

11. Medallion commemorating 150 anniv of state of IL

12. Crystal elephant given by Sen. Edward Dirksen (R)

13. Unmarked Hockey Puck given by Chicago Blackhawks

14. Book written by then IL Gov. Otto Kerner: Report of the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders

15. Rock from original IL state capitol building

16. Microfilm (no one knows what’s on it)

17. Lapel pin and business card from US Senator Charles Percy (R)

18. A conductor’s baton

19. Patch from Eugene Cernan

20. Declaration of Independence replica

The items will be on display at the 360 Observation Deck starting on Wednesday. The winner of the competition for the next time capsule will be announced on Tuesday. What goes inside might be for the public to decide.