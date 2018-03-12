3rd “nor-easter” in 2 weeks battering the Northeast—the latest “bomb cyclone” is hitting with 40-70 mph gusts and white-out conditions; bursts of lake snow here threaten quick 1-2” totals
-
Storms bringing 2 to 5 inches of snow, Winter Weather Advisory issued
-
Snow tapering off mid-day Sunday, light snow Monday
-
Winter weather advisories posted for Kankakee and Livingston counties as snow band moves south
-
Winter Weather Advisory in effect, snow moving through area
-
Massive Lake Michigan waves prompt Lakeshore Flood Advisory
-
-
Wintry mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain forecast – slippery roads likely across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana Sunday/Sunday night
-
Winter Weather Advisory Noon until Midnight Friday for 2 to 5-inches of snow across the Chicago area
-
Mildest weather in 3 weeks includes 2 days of spring-like 50° temps— but new arctic blast rides powerful winds into the area Thursday night; multiple snow chances—including Friday/Saturday lake lake-effect
-
Snow, slippery roads and excessive cold descend on Chicago-area
-
Line of strong thunderstorms moving northeast out of Illinois into northwest Indiana
-
-
Narrow band of freezing rain moves off to the east – area rivers remain at bankfull or in flood
-
Feels like April in February — at least for today
-
Polar air likely to bring snow in coming days