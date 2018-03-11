Woman jumps from 2nd floor to escape fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A woman jumped from the second floor of a home to escape a fire on the city’s West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on Sunday inside a home at 71st Street and Wolcott Avenue.

A man who lives in the home said the fire spread quickly and he tried to get everyone out.

"We all were sleeping. It started in the basement. I had to wake the families up to get them out," Mitchell Watkins said.

Two women, including the one who jumped, were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Three others refused medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation.