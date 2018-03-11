Webcams give live look into bald eagle nests as eggs hatch, chicks grow

BIG BEAR LAKE, Cali. — A canvassing of San Bernardino National Forest turned up 15 bald eagles there, officials said Saturday, and bird lovers can watch their movements via webcam, KTLA reports.

Among the birds are 10 adults, three juveniles and the two chicks who hatched near Big Bear Lake last month, San Bernardino National Forest officials said. Eagle chicks grow rapidly and are usually one-foot tall at a month old, officials said. They are expected to be fully grown by nine weeks, when first flights are possible.

The area surrounding the nest near Big Bear Lake is closed to the public, in an effort to protect the eagles from disturbance, officials said. But the chicks and their parents can be seen on a webcam provided by the nonprofit Friends of the Big Bear Valley.