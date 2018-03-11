Sunday Brunch: Ultimate Tuna Salad

CHICAGO -- Chef Judson Todd Allen, the Architect of Flavor, and author of “The Spice Diet” shared the recipe for Ultimate Tuna Salad from the book.
THE ULTIMATE TUNA SALAD
Serves: 4 to 6
Serving size: 1 cup
Calories per serving: 257
The Ultimate Tuna Salad is extremely rich— even without the mayonnaise. The herbs and spices make this unlike any tuna salad you have ever tasted. It’s a party in your mouth!
Ingredients:
3 (5ounce) cans albacore tuna in water, drained
½ English cucumber, diced
1 teaspoon capers, drained
2 avocados, pitted, peeled, and cut into ½ inch cubes
1 small red onion, thinly sliced into half-moons
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
½ teaspoon finely chopped fresh dill
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
¾ cup sliced cherry tomatoes
2 teaspoons Bayou Cajun Spice Blend (page 235)
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
Instructions:
In a large serving bowl, combine the tuna, cucumber, capers, avocados, onion, fresh herbs, tomatoes, and Cajun Spice Blend. Add the lemon juice and olive oil and toss the salad.