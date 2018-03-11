Sunday Brunch: Ultimate Tuna Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chef Judson Todd Allen, the Architect of Flavor, and author of “The Spice Diet” shared the recipe for Ultimate Tuna Salad from the book.

THE ULTIMATE TUNA SALAD

Serves: 4 to 6

Serving size: 1 cup

Calories per serving: 257

The Ultimate Tuna Salad is extremely rich— even without the mayonnaise. The herbs and spices make this unlike any tuna salad you have ever tasted. It’s a party in your mouth!

Ingredients:

3 (5­ounce) cans albacore tuna in water, drained

½ English cucumber, diced

1 teaspoon capers, drained

2 avocados, pitted, peeled, and cut into ½ inch cubes

1 small red onion, thinly sliced into half-moons

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

½ teaspoon finely chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

¾ cup sliced cherry tomatoes

2 teaspoons Bayou Cajun Spice Blend (page 235)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions:

In a large serving bowl, combine the tuna, cucumber, capers, avocados, onion, fresh herbs, tomatoes, and Cajun Spice Blend. Add the lemon juice and olive oil and toss the salad.