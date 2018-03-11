× State trooper, 2 others injured after accident on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO – Three people were injured, including an Illinois State Trooper, after a crash on the Dan Ryan Sunday morning.

An SUV hit the trooper’s vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near the off ramp of the Dan Ryan at 39th Street.

The trooper was pinned into his vehicle and had to be extricated. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is in fair condition.

The trooper was struck by an SUV that rolled over. The black SUV had two occupants who were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries

No further information was available.