Shift in jet stream pattern to bring milder air later this week
Milder temperatures to extend through midweek
Mild spell to end after mid-week, as weather pattern shifts
Record warmth in the East—many all-time February highs set there —in stark contrast to the frigid air out West; striking disparity sets up active weather pattern here; new storm’s rains due here later Saturday
Jet stream to keep cold air in place here over coming 2 weeks
Sluggish system to bring late-season bout of wintry weather
Our fastest warming month can feature wild weather swings
The chill’s locked in; 13 of the coming 14 days are to register temp deficits; the “wavy” jet stream dragging arctic air into the nation’s mid-section could bring a fast-moving snow into the area Friday night
Warmer weather pattern expected to dominate through the remainder of February; “warm sector” of powerful winter storm to deliver 60-degrees & rain/t-storms Mon/Tues
Winter storm brings variety of weather; flooding concerns here
Cool pattern locked in through Tuesday; new storm to spin up over Plains this weekend; its expansive wind field impacts Chicago Sunday despite far southerly track; strong warming/60s later next week
Weather may be a factor in viewing early Wednesday’s “Super Blue Blood Moon”; new arctic blast to render mid-week warming temporary; February headed for cold start
Major winter storm brings big weekend warm-up/rains here
Wavy jet stream is driving the country’s widely varied temp pattern; the East is shivering while the West and Alaska bask in unseasonable December warmth