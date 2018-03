PHILADELPHIA – Jake Arrieta finally found a new home.

According to multiple reports, Arrieta agreed to a three-year deal Sunday with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The #Phillies have signed Jake Arrieta to a 3-year deal — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 11, 2018

Phillies have agreement in principle with Jake Arrieta. Deal pending physical. It will be multi year deal. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 11, 2018

Arrieta spent close to five seasons with the Cubs, racking up a 68-31 record with 793 strikeouts and a Cy Young award.

The move comes with less than three weeks to go until Opening Day.

It remains to be seen if Arrieta will be ready in time to join the Phillies rotation to start the season.