In this week's Lexus Long Drive, Peter Longo helps you try and eliminate the s-word, one of the dirtiest words in the golf vernacular, the shank.
Peter Longo helps you try and avoid the dreaded s-word
-
Peter Longo shows you the tools to improve your game
-
The King of Clubs helps you get a grip
-
Peter Longo goes back to the basics with this Lexus Long Drive
-
Peter Longo helps you stay sharp during the winter
-
Peter Longo has an Eggcellent Tip to get you out of the Bunker
-
-
Bettinardi Golf has the Antidote for your short game
-
Get a sneak peek at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show
-
Dwyane Wade dedicates season to Stoneman Douglas shooting victim buried in his jersey
-
Stocks end sharply lower; Dow drops more than 600 points
-
Uber driver spreads holiday cheer in minivan decked out with inspiring notes
-
-
Jake Elliott does his part to help the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title
-
‘Solo’ trailer, Wendy’s and Tide among the most popular commercials of Super Bowl LII
-
White roses, Kesha offer rallying cry for women at Grammys