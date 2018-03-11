Man attacked, robbed by group near Gold Coast CTA station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was robbed and pistol whipped near the Chicago Red Line station in the Gold Coast early Sunday.

Police say just before 5 a.m. a group of five to six men attacked a 26-year-old man before taking his gym bag and cell phone. The victim was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and released.

People who live in the area say it's a hot spot for tourists and shoppers, but it’s also a common area for drug deals.

There are multiple cameras on the block. Police had already added security to the area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

“I mean you would think it’s safe but i don’t really think that anywhere in chicago is safe to be honest," Gold Coast resident Sarah Atkinson said. "I mean I’ve only lived here for three years but I’ve never felt safe no matter where I go, so hearing stories like that I’m not surprised.”

Whoever attacked the man have not been caught. Area Central detectives are still investigating.