Loyola earns No. 11 seed, will play Miami in first NCAA Tournament in 33 years

CHICAGO — For the first time in 33 years, Loyola of Chicago is heading to the NCAA Tournament, and the No. 11 seeded Ramblers will take on No. 6 Miami Hurricanes in the first round during a Thursday game in Dallas.

The Ramblers bring a 28-5 record after dominating the Missouri Valley during the regular season and securing their spot by winning the conference tournament. Their first round matchup was revealed during Selection Sunday, and may have come as a surprise for the Ramblers, who probably thought they were headed West, but are headed South instead.

Loyola sure has come a long way in Moser's seven years, and in a city where they're often overlooked, they're suddenly a big story.