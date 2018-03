× 2 injured in Riverdale nightclub shooting

RIVERDALE, Ill. — Two men were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the south suburbs.

Shots were fired around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night at Jimmy’s Place in Riverdale, Ill.

It’s unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside of the club.

The men were taken to nearby hospitals in serious to critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.