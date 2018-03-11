× 2 dead in helicopter crash in NYC’s East River

At least two people were killed and one was rescued after a helicopter went down Sunday evening in New York’s East River, according to Eric Phillips, the New York mayor’s spokesman.

In a separate statement, the Coast Guard said five people had been recovered from the helicopter. It was unclear whether the two dead and one rescued were among the five.

“Five people have been recovered by New York City Police Department and the New York City Fire Department divers and their conditions are currently unknown,” the statement said.

Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter that a Eurocopter AS350 went down in the river near Roosevelt Island at 7 p.m., and that the incident is being investigated.

Emergency personnel have launched a search and rescue operation.

“The helicopter reportedly is inverted in the water. Local authorities will confirm the number of people on board, their names and conditions,” the FAA said

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the incident, the FAA said.