World of Wheels brings classic cars to Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The World of Wheels sped into Rosemont this weekend. It brought with it a lot of people wanting to catch a glimpse of classic muscle cars turned into showpieces.

The draw for so many at the car show is that they like seeing how the cars of before used to look like.

"Just the craftsmanship back then and all the metal and just quality," Ed Brosky said.

"They just looked a whole lot cooler back then than they do now," Jason Wilde said.

The Chicago World of Wheels continues at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.