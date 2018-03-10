White Sox prospect Luis Robert out 10 weeks with sprained thumb

GLENDALE, Ariz. – “Just an unfortunate fluky thing. Fortunately, it’s long-term a non-issue.”

That’s how White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn chalked up Luis Robert’s sprained left thumb.

It happened Wednesday when Robert stole second base against the Reds. It wasn’t a head first slide and he didn’t even appear to be in pain at the time.

“There was a little bit of traffic at second base. The throw was a little off mark. He adjusted his slide. It was on his backhand,” noted Hahn. “Actually, he sustained the injury prior to hitting the grand slam. So, pretty impressive pain tolerance by this young man. Perhaps, also speaks to the speed of the potential recovery.”

Robert is expected to have his hand in a cast for six weeks and won’t see game action for approximately ten weeks.

“He’s frustrated,” Hahn remarked. “But at the same time, he’s going to keep his head down, as he has. Work hard and get back out there as soon as possible.”

When he does come back, he’ll likely play in extended games in Arizona. Then, Robert will be assigned to one of the Sox affiliates.

“Hopefully, we’re getting the bad luck out of the way early in his career.”