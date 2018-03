× White Sox Game Notes For Saturday vs. Chicago

*The Sox have lost three straight prior to today’s game.

*OF Luis Robert has been diagnosed with a moderate sprain of the ligament in his left thumb and will be out of game action for approximately ten weeks.

*Matt Davidson leads the Cactus League with 15 RBIs.

*Hector Santiago is tied for the Cactus League lead with 10.0 innings pitched and ranks second in ERA (.90).