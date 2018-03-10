× Suburban soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting students

VERNON HILLS, Ill. – A suburban high school soccer coach was charged with sexually assaulting students.

Bond was set at $1 million for Cori Beard, an assistant boys’ and girls’ soccer coach in Vernon Hills.

The 28- year-old is accused of sex acts with three current male students, off campus.

Police are asking other potential victims to come forward.

Beard has been barred from contact with students. District 128 will consider her dismissal at its next meeting.