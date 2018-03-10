Orr wins back to back Class 2A state championships

PEORIA, Ill. – Orr Academy didn’t have any state titles before last year. Now they have two.

The Spartans defeated Winnebago in the Class 2A state final 76-49, becoming back to back champions.

Orr was led by Dannie Smith, who finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

“I’m just proud of the guys,” noted Smith after the game. “I’m proud of the coaches. I love everybody on the coaching staff. I love all my teammates. I love everybody.”

“They’ve been with me since 8th grade. We’re a real family,” remarked head coach Louis Adams. “I love them so much. They play hard. They played hard for us tonight.”

“Hopefully, when they talk about Simeon and Morgan Park – all those guys – they’ll now say Orr. It’s okay to go to Orr to get your education.”