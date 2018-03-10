× Man charged after 1 dead, 1 injured in Joliet shooting at Izzy’s Bar

JOLIET, Ill. — The suspect in a deadly Joliet bar shooting is now charged with murder and attempted murder.

Patrick Gleason, 55, is accused of killing one man and wounding another early Friday at Izzy’s Bar.

Just after 1 a.m. on Friday, witnesses said the suspect, who had allegedly been kicked out of the bar earlier and came back carrying a shotgun, fired a single round at 52-year-old Danny Rios. Rios was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. Friday.

The owner’s son was seriously hurt, but is stable and recovering.

Mike Cullick was with friends at the bar at the time. He and other patrons jumped in and tried to disarm the suspect.

Cullick jumped on top of the suspect and held him to the ground.

“We did what anyone else would have done,” he said. “I’m not going to watch that happen to anybody.”

The suspect was taken into custody and is hospitalized under guard.