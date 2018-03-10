International Home and Housewares Show shows off new, unique home appliances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- At the International Home and Housewares Show there’s a something new and unique for every home. The show featured new products like the Zip Top and the Tub Shroom.

It’s the place where designers get to show off new inventions and products just hitting retail shelves and some retro favorites making a comeback.

There’s everything from the latest in kitchen trends to bathrooms and even something to make the dreaded toilet cleaning just a little less dreadful.

This year’s theme was “staying in is the new going out.” It was a way to highlight easy-to-use products in people’s homes including a way to open a bottle of wine without removing the cork.

There’s every product you need and everything that you want for your home.

The International Home and HouseWares show runs through Tuesday at McCormick Place.