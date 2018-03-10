× I saw palm trees growing in southwestern England when I visited there. That area is not considered tropical, is it?

Dear Tom,

— William Steers

Dear William,

England’s weather is considered to be “maritime” rather than “tropical.” The tropics is confined to the area between the tropics of Capricorn and Cancer, 23 degrees either side of the equator. England, on the other hand, sits above 50 degrees north latitude, as far north as Canada. That’s not tropical!

The warming influence of the Gulf Stream, an ocean current with its origin in the warm Caribbean Sea, sweeps coastal southwestern England with temperatures in the 50s and strongly moderates temperatures there. That explains how palm trees (but a different breed than tropical palms) survive in south England’s Penzance, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly.