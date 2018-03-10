Funeral held for suburban parents slain by son at Central Michigan University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Funeral services were held Saturday for the Plainfield parents shot and killed by their son in his college dorm room last week.

A wake for James Davis Sr. and his wife Diva Davis was held Friday.

Their son, James Eric Davis Jr., is accused of shooting them last Friday, when they picked him up at Central Michigan University.

Davis Sr. was a part-time Bellwood police officer. Investigators said his gun was used in the murder.

Records show that Davis Jr. was moved to the Isabella County jail on Wednesday. He heard the murder charges against him while in a hospital bed this week.