Eloy Jimenez blasts first White Sox home run against Cubs

MESA, Ariz. – White Sox top prospect Eloy Jimenez is looking more and more like the one that got away for the Cubs.

Jimenez wasn’t supposed to play against his former team Saturday, still recovering from knee tendinitis.

But, he pleaded with Sox skipper Rick Renteria, who eventually caved.

Jimenez made the most of his opportunity, launching an 0-2 pitch onto the lawn seats at Sloan Park.

He's going to be scary.

It actually coincided with Lucas Giolito’s postgame interview, who saw it happen after the fact on a locker room TV.

We were interviewing Lucas Giolito when Eloy Jimenez hit his HR.

“That’s awesome. Oh my. Look at that. That’s good stuff right there.”

The two-run 8th inning blast gave the Sox the lead at the time.

The game would eventually end in a 4-4 tie.